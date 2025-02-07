The Mehta Boys Movie Review: Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwari's emotional tale is engaging, relatable and logical

Read The Mehta Boys movie review here Photo:TMDB Movie Name: The Mehta Boys

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: February 7, 2024

February 7, 2024 Director: Boman Irani

Genre: Family Drama

Bollywood's 'Virus' aka Boman Irani is making his directorial debut at the age of 65. The veteran actor, who has been writing films and stories for a long time just for his passion, has now taken the director's seat to give us a film that talks about the depth of relationships in today's day and age. It's a modern film with a modern take. The Mehta Boys, being a family drama, does not take a route of Sooraj Barjatiya's family emotions and conciliations, rather, it reminds you of Shoojit Sircar's Piku and gives memorable characters. The film is co-written by Boman along with Alex Dinelaris, who won an Oscar for the film 'Birdman'. When you complete the film, a few scenes will stay with you. While some scenes can make you yell out to characters, others will just give you solace and act as a comforter.

Story

The film begins in Mumbai with Amay (Avinash Tiwari), a cartographer, who probably doesn't trust his skills, while his boss, Zara, his girlfriend (Shreya Chaudhary) and even his father in unsaid ways always believed in him. While it seems like Amay may have something finally to say in a work meeting, he gets a call from home stating that his mother has passed away. The son reaches home hurriedly and sees her sister Anu (Puja Sarup), who flew down from Florida, to take her father to America as he can't be left alone after the passing of his wife. The real story unfolds when the father and son come face to face awkwardly. With this, the audience also gets to know that Amay and his father Shiv (Boman Irani) have a complicated relationship. They don't talk about current affairs to fill in the gaps. They don't see eye to eye on things and have their own fair share of insecurities in life and relationships. Despite having a lot of love for each other, they have their own arrogance and are unable to express their feelings on most occasions. There's a scene, where Amay packs to return to Mumbai after the last rites and has no intentions to bid farewell to his father. His sister says 'This can also be the last time you'll probably see him' and Amay half-heartedly walks into his father's room to say bye. The father gets up from the bed and comes near him, but is unable to hug him, just shakes hands. You see the spark, the care-concern but you also notice the hesitations and cold feelings.

After a last-minute written will and an emotional breakdown, Shiv leaves his home, where he lived for 70 years, with his daughter Anu. However, due to unusual circumstances, Shiv is asked to live with his son Amay for 48 hours. Their coldness seems to start melting in Mumbai flat which has a story of its own. They laugh together for the first time while watching a Charlie Chaplin film, they have noodles together and end up having a candlelight dinner after powercut. Despite fights and several arguments, the duo stick together not only for 48 hours but long enough to understand each other's emotions, concerns and methodology. The Mehta Boys puts forth the process between the input and the output of differences, disagreements and opinions.

Writing and Direction

The Mehta Boys can force the audience to question Boman why he didn't direct anything earlier. This is not a typical commercial film. That is why, perhaps it did not even reach the theatres and came directly on OTT. The Mehta Boys has received a lot of applause at the Chicago Film Festival and IFFI Goa. Now the film is available for all to watch and absorb. The writing of this film is the USP. It's an in-depth emotional but at the same time practical approach is a match runner. Making a directorial debut Boman Irani has hit it out of the park and how. The Mehta Boys' direction is different and seems fresh. There are long pauses and sudden cuts when needed and they ask you to keep moving forward with the story. However, some extremely zoom shots could have at least included the forehead of the actors. The camera angle and shaky shots can put off the viewers, but the long drone shots of Mumbai are to die for. The cinematography could have been better though.

Advertisement

Acting

Apart from producing, directing, and writing, Boman has also acted in the film. The actor remains top in every department. Putting together the dilemma and struggles of a father, Boman has done an amazing job. His dialogue delivery in The Mehta Boys is so good and different. The way the actor separates drama from emotional scenes is commendable. Avinash Tiwari's acting range and discipline to not fall into the trap of becoming a star, but a worthy actor should be credited more now. It's high time! The way he reacts to his father's sudden peck on the cheek at the climax is clap-worthy. Shreya Chaudhary has done a great job as Zara, one who tries to keep increasing the confidence of the hero and act as a bridge between the father and the son. Pooja Sarup as Anu is impressive. She'll make you cry every time she cries.

Verdict

The Mehta Boys is classic and fresh but doesn't aim to be a great film. Moreover, its weak links are visible to the naked eye. The climax is very simple and feels like Boman fell into the Bollywood trap that 'Humari filmo me last me sab sahi ho hi jata hai.' The film could have also been more compact but one can also feel the need for a song as there is lots of space for that. A husband is longing for the dead wife, there's an inexpressive father-son angle and lastly, there's a goodbye, probably for ever. Despite having potential, The Mehta Boys miss a chance at this. Overall, the film is artistic and thoroughly a fine watch. Deserving of three stars, The Mehta Boys is now out on Prime Video.