Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion sells over 4 lakh tickets, eyes at Rs 45 crore opening

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's Drishyam franchise is now heading towards its third and final chapter. The third instalment, Drishyam: The Conclusion, is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2026. Even before its release, there is tremendous excitement among audiences, a trend clearly reflected in the advance booking figures. The initial pace of ticket sales has significantly boosted expectations regarding the film's opening performance.

Over 400,000 tickets sold in 48 hours

Advance bookings for Drishyam: The Conclusion opened on September 27, five days ahead of the film's release. The movie has received a positive response right from the start of bookings. The rapid pace of ticket sales over the first two days has surprised industry analysts. According to reports by Sacnilk, approximately 160,000 tickets were sold for the opening day alone. Additionally, over 100,000 tickets were sold for Saturday. In total, the film surpassed the 400,000-ticket mark for its opening weekend in India within just 48 hours. Trade estimates indicate that by the morning of September 29, advance bookings had already generated a gross collection exceeding Rs 10 crore.

The Conclusion breaks Drishyam 2 advance bookings record

The strongest momentum in advance bookings is evident for the film's opening day. According to reports, gross ticket sales for the opening day had already reached approximately Rs 6.65 crore by Tuesday morning. Notably, with three days still remaining until the release, the film has already surpassed the final advance booking earnings of Drishyam 2. Released in 2022, Drishyam 2 had recorded a gross collection of around Rs 5.09 crore through advance bookings. Consequently, the initial booking pace for the third instalment appears significantly faster than that of the franchise's previous film. If this momentum in ticket sales continues until the release, the film could rank among the year's top Bollywood films in terms of advance bookings.

Can the 3rd part have a Rs 45 crore opening?

Drishyam 2 recorded a net opening of approximately Rs 15 crore at the box office. Based on this, Drishyam 3 was initially expected to open in the range of Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore. However, current advance booking figures have revised these estimates upwards. Trade projections are now pointing towards much higher opening figures for the film. Some estimates suggest that Drishyam: The Conclusion could achieve a net collection of Rs 45 crore or more on its first day. However, these remain preliminary trade estimates, and the actual box office figures will only be revealed after the film's release.

More deets about the film

The Hindi version of Drishyam is coming to an end with the third instalment. One last time, Ajay Devgn will appear as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion. Actors including Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant will also reprise their previous roles. The film also marks the entry of Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Saurabh Shukla. Abhishek Pathak has directed and written the film.

The film is releasing on October 2, 2026 in theatres.

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