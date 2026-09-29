Exclusive: Sonal Chauhan draws parallel between Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Mirzapur's success

Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan, who is currently basking in glory after the massive success of Mirzapur: The Movie, spoke exclusively to India TV about her first co-star, Emraan Hashmi. During the conversation, she was asked about the trend of actresses being replaced in sequels and spiritual sequels.

Specifically putting her debut film Jannat in the spotlight, the actress was asked if she was hurt by not being in Jannat 2, given that her character was alive at the end of the film and a new story could have brought her back in a new character, just like Emraan. Sonal said she does not hold on to any disappointment about not returning for the second part of Jannat, adding that she remains grateful for the love she continues to receive as Zoya even 18 years after the film’s release.

Sonal Chauhan on not being part of Jannat 2

Sonal Chauhan made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jannat in 2008. While her character Zoya survives the film, Emraan’s character Arjun Dixit dies at the end. However, Sonal did not return for Jannat 2.

When asked about the same, Sonal said she prefers to focus on the positive memories associated with the film. "I am an optimistic person and I like to remember only the good part. I don't remember being hurt or anything. I was just grateful to be a part of such a nice debut film and to have gotten that kind of response. But even if I would have been a little disappointed then, I don't carry that now. I am just so happy to be a part of Jannat as people still call me Zoya," she said.

For Sonal, the continued association with Zoya has been a reminder of the impact the film had on audiences. However, she now feels that Mirzapur: The Movie has given her another character that people have embraced.

"This is for the first time in my life after Mirzapur that people are calling me by some other name, Mumtaz, other than Zoya. So yes, the film and my role would have made that impact. But to be talking today about the feeling, I am neither hurt nor disappointed, just grateful for the experience," she added.

Jannat was Jannat for me because of Emraan Hashmi: Sonal Chauhan

Sonal also spoke warmly about Emraan Hashmi, who was her first co-star in Hindi cinema. The actress said their debut film remains particularly special to her because of the way Emraan treated her during that phase of her career. "He is such a special person that he only deserves the best. He will always be special to me as he was my first co-star and treated me so well. Jannat was Jannat for me because of him. All the love that he gets, he rightly deserves it as he truly is a good person," Sonal said.

The actress also found it interesting that both she and Emraan have received renewed appreciation in 2026. While Emraan returned as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2, Sonal has been getting attention for her role as Mumtaz Bibi in Mirzapur: The Movie.

Sonal Chauhan on 18 years of Jannat

Looking back at her debut 18 years later, Sonal feels 2026 has brought an unexpected sense of connection to the time when she first entered the industry. "Recently, someone pointed it out and then I also realised that 2026 is very special for us. Emraan also had his mega return as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2 and got the rightly deserved love, and I have also gotten so much love for Mirzapur: The Movie. So yeah, 18 years later too, Jannat people got what we got back then too. Just so much love and appreciation from people," she added.

For Sonal, the journey from Zoya in Jannat to Mumtaz Bibi in Mirzapur: The Movie has also meant seeing audiences connect with her differently. While Zoya remains a character audiences continue to associate with her, Mumtaz has given viewers a new name to remember.

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