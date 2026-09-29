Yeh Prem Mol Liya's second song Jai Ambe Bol, Himesh Reshammiya's first-ever Garba track, is out now

The festive mood around Yeh Prem Mol Liya has got a musical boost with the release of Jai Ambe Bol. The song is the second track from Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film and features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in a colourful Garba setting.

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the track has been released just ahead of the Navratri season. It also marks a first for Himesh, as Jai Ambe Bol is his first-ever Garba composition.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya gets a festive touch with Jai Ambe Bol

The makers had earlier introduced the film with its title track, which gave audiences a glimpse of its romantic and emotional side. With Jai Ambe Bol, the soundtrack moves into a more celebratory space.

Ayushmann and Sharvari are seen joining the festivities in the new song, with the track built around the energy of a Garba celebration. The colourful visuals and choreography add to the festive setting, while the music keeps the focus on the traditional dance form.

Shreya Ghoshal lends her voice to Jai Ambe Bol

The timing of the song’s release is also significant. Navratri begins on October 11 this year, and the makers have brought out the track as the festive season approaches. For Himesh, Jai Ambe Bol adds a new genre to his long musical journey. The composer has worked on a wide range of songs over the years, but he has now ventured into Garba for the first time with the Yeh Prem Mol Liya track.

Shreya Ghoshal's vocals give the song its lively character, while the music keeps it rooted in the celebratory mood associated with Navratri. The song also gives the upcoming film a different musical identity after the release of its title track.

Watch the song here:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari lead Sooraj Barjatya's film

Yeh Prem Mol Liya brings Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari together in the lead. The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and marks his return with a story centred around relationships, family and love.

The title track had already introduced the chemistry between the lead pair, while Jai Ambe Bol gives a glimpse of the celebrations that form part of the film's world.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is presented by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya title track out now; Himesh Reshammiya's song introduces Sooraj Barjatya's family-drama