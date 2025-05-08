India asks OTT platforms to discontinue Pakistan media content with immediate effect On Thursday, the Ministry of I&B asked all the OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries to immediately discontinue Pakistani streaming media content available in India.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday asked all the OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries to immediately discontinue Pakistani streaming media content which are available on a subscription-based model in India.

This action, taken by the I&B Ministry on May 8, 2025, was implemented in the interest of national security. The content to be discontinued from the OTT platforms, media streaming platforms, and other intermediaries includes web series, films, songs, and podcasts originating from Pakistan.

The decision follows the joint operation "Operation Sindoor" conducted by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force at midnight on Wednesday. The operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22, claiming the lives of 26 innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry said, "In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting."

Last month, the Indian government banned the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani artists, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Shahid Afridi and Atif Aslam. Moreover, on April 28, India banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading misinformation. The decision was taken on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

What is Operation Sindoor?

The Indian Armed Forces launched "Operation Sindoor" in response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack that happened on April 22, 2025. In this operation, India targeted nine locations of terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

