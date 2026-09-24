Vir Das earns third International Emmy nomination; Manav Kaul's Real Kashmir Football Club also in race

Emmy winner Vir Das has another International Emmy nomination to add to his record. His Netflix stand-up special Fool Volume has been recognised in the Comedy category at the 2026 awards. India has another entry this year too, with SonyLIV’s Real Kashmir Football Club nominated for Drama Series.

The nominations were announced on September 23. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in New York on November 23.

Vir Das has been here before

This is not Das’ first trip to the International Emmys. He received his first nomination in 2021 for Vir Das: For India. His next special, Vir Das: Landing, was nominated two years later and won the Comedy award. Fool Volume now gets its turn. The special is up against Division Palermo: Season 2, Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks.

The material in Fool Volume is partly drawn from a difficult experience for the comedian. Das had lost his voice, and that experience found its way into the special. He also explores ideas around silence and finding one’s voice. With three nominations, Das has now appeared on the International Emmy nominee list more times than any other Indian performer.

A football story from Kashmir makes the cut

The other Indian nomination comes from Real Kashmir Football Club. The SonyLIV drama is competing in the Drama Series category against A Thousand Blows, Carême and Menem. Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub lead the cast. The series takes inspiration from Real Kashmir FC and its journey as a professional football club in Jammu and Kashmir.

The show was released on SonyLIV in December 2025. Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai directed it. The story follows the people around the club and the challenges that come with building a football team in Kashmir. The real-life football club has also become an important part of the region’s sporting identity.

Kaul welcomed the nomination and credited the people who worked on the series. He had earlier spoken about his fondness for the project.

When will the International Emmy Awards be held?

The 54th International Emmy Awards will take place in New York on November 23. There are 64 nominees across 16 categories this year, representing 22 countries.

For Indian viewers, the ceremony will be particularly relevant for two very different reasons. Das is back in the Comedy category with Fool Volume, while Real Kashmir Football Club will compete for Drama Series.

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