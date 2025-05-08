All Indian Cine Workers Association condemns Pakistani actors Mahira Khan-Fawad Khan for anti-India statements On Wednesday, the Indian Army destroyed 9 terrorist hideouts in Pakistan by air strikes through Operation Sindoor. Pakistani actors were seen condemning India. Now the Indian Cine Association has requested to ban on Pakistani artists in India films.

New Delhi:

On May 7, India gave a befitting reply to the terrorists in Pakistan and destroyed nine of their hideouts. The Indian Army named this action Operation Sindoor. Countrymen seemed happy as the Indian Army avenged the death of 26 innocent people in the Pahalgam terrorist attack 15 days ago. Several Pakistani actors took to their social profiles to condemn this retaliatory action. This included Pakistani artists Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, who once worked in the Indian film industry. Now, the Indian Cine Association has demanded to ban on such artists in India.

Fawad and Mahira Khan criticised the Indian Army

On Wednesday, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) tweeted on its X account. In this, he wrote, 'Strongly condemns the anti-India statements made by Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and actor Fawad Khan, who have openly criticised India and questioned the country's actions in defence of its sovereignty. Mahira Khan called India's military action a cowardly act, while Fawad Khan criticised India's stance instead of condemning terrorism.'

Attacked Pakistan's entertainment industry

Further, All Indian Cine Workers Association wrote about the Pakistan entertainment industry, 'AICWA confirms a strict and complete ban on Pakistani artists, filmmakers and financiers working in India. No Indian artist will collaborate with any Pakistani talent, nor share any global platform with them. Apart from this, the Cine Association has urged to stop supporting Pakistani artists in every possible way.'

Special instructions given to music companies

The tweet further read that the Indian film industry should understand that Pakistani artists should not be trusted blindly because they are betraying the country. Our country comes first. Apart from this, the association said that Indian music companies give work to these artists, which is a threat to India and that is why they have requested to ban them.

Also Read: Did you know who wrote Deepika Padukone's famous dialogue, 'Ek chutki sindoor'?