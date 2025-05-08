Did you know who wrote Deepika Padukone's famous dialogue, 'Ek chutki sindoor'? Late on Tuesday night, India took revenge for the Pahalgam attack and destroyed the terrorist hideouts of Pakistan and POK. Now the whole country is echoing with the Bollywood dialogue, 'ek chutki sindoor'.

New Delhi:

In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the India Army attacked 9 hideouts in Pakistan and POK under 'Operation Sindoor'. With this, the Indian Army gave a clear message to the world that this country knows how to give a befitting reply if provoked. On the other hand, the whole country got reminded of Om Shanti Om famous 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' dialogue. But do you know who wrote this dialogue that eventually got associated with Deepika Padukone's identity?

'Ek Chutki Sindoor' film

The 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' dialogue was filmed on Deepika Padukone. The film is based on the story of reincarnation. In one scene, Deepika, while acting as if she is applying sindoor, says, 'Ek chutki sindoor ki kimat tum kya jano Ramesh Babu! Ishwar ka ashirwaad hota hai ek chutki sindoor, suhagan ke sar ka taj hota hai ek chutki sindoor, har aurat ka khwaab hota hai ek chutki sindoor!'

Let us tell you that the dialogue 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' is from the Farah Khan-directed film Om Shanti Om. This film was produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone played the lead roles in the film, that released in 2007. Arjun Rampal played the villain in the movie. Shreyas Talpade and Kiran Kher appeared in supporting roles.

Who wrote the ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’ dialogue

Let us tell you that the dialogues of the film 'Om Shanti Om' were written by Mayur Puri. Apart from this, the story and screenplay of the film were also written by Farah Khan and Mushtaq Sheikh. Some of Mayur Puri’s famous dialogues from the film are 'Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost' and 'Ek Chutki Sindoor'. For the unversed, Mayur Puri is a well-known screenwriter and lyricist, and these dialogues written by him are still on people’s tongues. Now, after India’s Operation Sindoor on Pakistan, this dialogue has become fresh once again.

How much did Om Shanti Om earn?

Om Shanti Om was made on a budget of Rs 40 crore and grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide. At the 53rd Filmfare Awards, the film received 13 nominations including Best Film, Best Director (Farah), Best Actor (Shah Rukh), Best Actress (Deepika Padukone) and Best Supporting Actor (Shreyas Talpade) and won two awards, including Best Female Debut (Deepika Padukone) and Best Special Effects.

