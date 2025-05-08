Maddock Films takes big step over theatrical release of Bhool Chuk Maaf as 'spirit of the nation comes first' Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf, that was being released on the silver screen on May 9 will now hit OTT on May 16, 2025.

New Delhi:

The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf have taken a big step ahead of the film's theatrical release. The family drama will now directly release on OTT and not in theatres. Citing 'spirit of the nation', the makers have cancelled the theatrical release of Bhool Chuk Maaf a day before its scheduled date. The film that was being released on the silver screen on May 9 will now hit OTT on May 16, 2025. This action was taken a day after the Indian Army successfully conducted Operation Sindoor, during which they destroyed 9 terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on Wednesday. Both Rajkummar and Wamiqa had thanked the armed forces for it. They took to their Instagram stories to react to Operation Sindoor.

Maddock Films shares note

In a social media note, the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf wrote, 'In the light of recent events and heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer Bhool Chuk Maaf directly to your homes on May 16, only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theatres, the spirit of the nation comes first. Jai Hind.'

About Bhool Chuk Maaf

The comedy-drama film is written and directed by Karan Sharma. The film's star cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi and Seema Pahwa in the lead roles. The film will now release on Prime Video next Friday. Bhool Chuk Maaf is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The production house recently produced hit films like Chhaava and Sky Force in 2025.

