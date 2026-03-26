Mardaani 3 OTT release date announced: When and where to watch Rani Mukerji's cop-drama? Know here

New Delhi:

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released in theatres on January 30, 2026 with an average opening day. The film stayed in theatres for 31 days and faced competition from several films like Border 2 and O'Romeo among others.

However, now after almost 2 months of its theatrical release, the makers are ready to release the cop-drama on OTT platform Netlfix.

Mardaani 3 OTT release date

Mardaani 3 will release on Netflix on March 27. OTT giant made the official announcement on Thursday and worte, 'Criminals ke bure din shuru. Sherni aa rahi hai shikaar karne! Watch Mardaani 3, out 27 March, on Netflix'.

Mardaani 3 budget and box office collection

According to reports, Mardaani 3 was made with a budget of Rs 60 crore. According to Sacnilk, its gross collections in India stand at Rs 58.60 crore and total net collections in India stand at Rs 49.35 crore. The movie grossed a total of Rs 14.50 crore in gross collections in overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 73.10 crore.

What is the story of Mardaani 3?

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is a sequel to Mardaani 2, which was released in 2019. The third film features Janaki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad alongside Rani. The film centers on police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, who investigates the case of 93 young girls who went missing under mysterious circumstances within a span of just three months.

Mardaani 3 cast

It is worth noting that Mardaani 3 is the third film in the Mardaani franchise. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Besides Rani Mukerji, it also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles.

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