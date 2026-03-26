Iran's fierce retaliation devastates US bases in Middle East as 13 military stations now 'unlivable': Report

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing war, a series of powerful drone and missile strikes carried out by Iran has caused unprecedented destruction at American military bases across the Middle East. The New York Times has reported that as many as 13 US military installations in the region have been rendered "almost uninhabitable" following Iran's escalating counterattacks. The strikes began after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28 by attackes carried out by the United States and Israel.

According to the report, Washington and Tel Aviv underestimated the scale and intensity of Iran's response. Iranian forces have launched repeated waves of high-precision missile and drone attacks on American military and energy assets. The report noted that the US has been pushed into what officials are calling a "long war" with troops forced out of heavily damaged bases into makeshift shelters such as hotels and temporary office facilities.

Heavy damage leaves US in a tough spot

Several senior officials told the publication that Iran's sustained assault has forced parts of the US military into a "remote warfare" posture. Ground personnel have been shifted away from compromised bases while air operations continue from whatever infrastructure remains functional. Bases located in Kuwait have suffered the heaviest damage, including Port Shuaiba, Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Buehring, all of which were struck severely as Iran targeted assets closest to its border.

Infrastructure collapses after relentless strikes

The NYT report highlighted that key facilities across the 13 affected bases are now crippled. Operational systems, airfield infrastructure and fuel pipelines have been destroyed which raised significant concerns over troop safety and the long-term viability of US deployments in the region. Iran's attacks also targeted American-linked installations in Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, intensifying the scale of destruction.

Officials warn that logistics networks have been disrupted and the threat to soldiers stationed in the region has reached its highest levels in years. Iran's counter-strikes, described as its response to ongoing US-Israel military actions, have reportedly focused on strategic locations, diplomatic missions and energy infrastructure across the Middle East.

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