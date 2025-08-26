Hartalika Teej 2025 songs: Devotional, romantic and Bhojpuri hits to celebrate Hartalika Teej 2025 is here! Discover devotional, romantic and Bhojpuri songs to make your puja, vrat and celebration even more joyful and festive.

New Delhi:

Hartalika Teej is one of the most sacred festivals observed by women across India. For those who may not know, this festival is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and celebrated with great devotion.

In this article, we've curated a list of songs, which includes devotional, romantic and Bhojpuri upbeat soundtracks. This year, Hartalika Teej falls on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. These songs can make this festival even more special.

Devotional Hartalika Teej songs for vrat and puja

Those who are performing puja and observing the Teej vrat can experience a calm and spiritual atmosphere by listening to devotional Hartalika Teej songs.

Emotional and romantic Teej songs to celebrate love

The festival Teej also celebrates love and togetherness. Listening to emotional and romantic Teej songs can express feelings of love and happiness. On this occasion, couples can enjoy these songs while spending quality time together.

Bhojpuri Teej special songs that rule YouTube

Bhojpuri Teej songs are very popular on YouTube. With catchy beats, colourful visuals, and traditional style, these songs are loved by youth and families alike.

From dance numbers to folk tunes, Bhojpuri Teej songs let's take a look at special Bhojpuri Teej songs that can be watched on YouTube.

