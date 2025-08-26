Box office collection [25 August 2025]: Coolie slows, War 2 battles, Mahavatar Narsimha leads Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Hrithik’s War 2 and Mahavatar Narsimha are competing at the box office. Here’s how their collections look.

New Delhi:

Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan's War 2 are two of the big-budget films which are currently competing at the box office.

Despite the strong competition, both films have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within their 12 days of theatrical release.

Coolie box office collection day 12: Rajinikanth film slows after weekend

Talking about their second Monday's collection, on day 12, Rajinikanth's action thriller film 'Coolie' witnessed a drop in its earnings as compared to the previous day, i.e., second Sunday. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film, which made good use of the weekend by earning Rs 11.35 crore, managed to earn Rs 3 crore on its day 12.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's total collection stands at Rs 26.035 crore. Besides South superstar Rajinikanth, the film features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. However, Aamir Khan made a cameo appearance in this movie.

War 2 worldwide collection: Hrithik Roshan starrer crosses Rs 224 crore

Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and RRR fame actor Jr NTR struggled to earn at the box office on its second Monday, compared to its day 11. The film collected Rs 7.25 crore on the second Sunday, and minted Rs 2.25 crore on the second Monday. With this, the YRF's film has collected Rs 224.25 crore across India. However, the film has collected Rs 340.15 crore worldwide.

Mahavatar Narsimha box office: Ashwin Kumar’s film stays ahead with Rs 233 crore

However, the animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha', which hit the silver screens on July 25, 2025, is still managing to attract audiences to the theatres. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film did a business of Rs 1.25 crore on its fifth Monday, i.e., Day 32. Ashwin Kumar's action epic film has collected Rs 233 crore so far across India.

Also Read: Honey Singh attracts crowd at Electronic Metro Station Noida Sector 63 as he feeds poor children