FIFA World Cup 2026 begins with a star-studded lineup; Post Malone, IShowSpeed, others perform

New Delhi:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final began with a grand closing ceremony at New York New Jersey Stadium. Ahead of the Spain vs Argentina title clash, stars including Post Malone, IShowSpeed and Swae Lee entertained fans with live performances. In addition to this, FIFA will stage its first-ever official World Cup Final Halftime Show, featuring global stars including Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS.

The historic performance will take place on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium. Fans across the world will be able to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Topps Final Halftime Show through the tournament's official broadcast services.

Post Malone, IShowSpeed perform at FIFA World Cup final closing ceremony

Ahead of the Spain vs Argentina clash, Post Malone performed his song Chrome Heartbreaker at the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony. Swae Lee and IShowSpeed also took the stage with their performances. Several videos and pictures from the event have since gone viral on social media.

FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show performers

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Topps Final Halftime Show has been curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay. According to FIFA, the performance will bring together football, music and social impact as "the greatest show on Earth reaches its pinnacle".

The lineup features Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS. They will be joined by Burna Boy and internationally acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel for the landmark performance.

Tom Cruise features in FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony

Moreover, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise also featured Digger Rockwell on football's biggest stage with a special performance during the FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony ahead of the Final at New York-New Jersey Stadium. He appeared alongside a global lineup that includes Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger, IShowSpeed, and Jennifer Hudson.

About the FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Spain and Argentina will face each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium. The match brings together the reigning European champions and the defending world champions after both teams secured their places in the title clash with semi-final victories.

Spain reached the final after beating France 2-0. Argentina, on the other hand, defeated England 2-1 to secure their place in the title clash.

Also Read: Where to watch Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final match live on TV and stream online for free?