Where to watch Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final match live on TV and stream online for free?

New York:

Spain and Argentina will meet in the FIFA World Cup final in the early hours of Monday at New York New Jersey Stadium. The match pits the reigning European champions against the defending world champions after both teams advanced through contrasting semifinal victories. Spain defeated France 2-0 to reach the summit clash, while Argentina overcame England 2-1 to remain on course to retain the title won in Qatar four years ago.

Notably, Spain enter the match unbeaten throughout the tournament and has built its campaign on a disciplined defence that has conceded just one goal so far. For the match, coach Luis de la Fuente's side is expected to rely on midfielder Rodri and teenage winger Lamine Yamal to dictate possession and create chances. Forward Oyarzabal is expected to play a key role too.

The Lionel Scaloni side, on the other hand, will again look to captain Lionel Messi, whose performances have driven the team's run to a second consecutive World Cup final. He has scored eight goals so far in the competition and is second to Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

The championship also presents an opportunity for Spain to win their second World Cup after its 2010 triumph, while Argentina seeks to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the men's World Cup title.

Spain vs Argentina Broadcast Details

When is the Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final match?

The Spain vs Argentina clash will be played on Monday, July 20, as per IST.

At what time does the Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final match begin?

The Spain vs Argentina clash will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Spain vs Argentina match being played?

The Spain vs Argentina clash will be played in New York New Jersey Stadium.

Where can you watch the Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup match on TV in India?

The match between Spain vs Argentina will be broadcast on DD Sports for free and on Unite8Sports.

Where can you watch Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 online in India?

Indian football fans can’t stream Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 clash for free in India. They can catch the action live on Z5.

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