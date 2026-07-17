All you need to know about Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup final 2026 - check schedule, match-ups, records

EAST RUTHERFORD:

The stage is set for the summit clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026; 2010 champions Spain will be taking on three-time champions Argentina. The two sides will meet at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 20 and will look to put in their best performance in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title.

It is worth noting that Argentina has been in sublime form in the tournament, with veteran forward Lionel Messi sitting at the forefront of it all. As the tournament’s top goalscorer, Messi has been in impeccable form and is one of the biggest reasons Argentina have qualified for the final.

On the other hand, Spain did look shaky at times but is peaking at the perfect moment. Coming on the back of defeating Portugal, Belgium, and France, the side needs to cross one last hurdle if they are looking to lift their second-ever World Cup title.

Can Spain field their best XI against Argentina?

It is worth noting that there are some concerns for Spain ahead of the World Cup; the side’s star player, Lamine Yamal, missed the side’s training session on July 16, sparking concerns over his availability for the side in the final. Furthermore, there are concerns over Pedro Porro’s availability as well.

As for Yamal, after missing the recent training session, the teenager was captured with a bandage strapped to his hamstring as well. Notably, Yamal has been involved in all of Spain’s matches in the tournament so far, and him missing the game could prove to be a huge reason of concern for the side as they gear up to take on Argentina.

FIFA World Cup 2026 final schedule:

Spain vs Argentina, July 20th, 12:30 AM IST, at the New York New Jersey Stadium

Head-to-head records:

It is worth noting that Spain and Argentina have only taken on each other once before in FIFA World Cup history. Back in 1966, Argentina managed to register a 2-1 victory against the side and will look for a similar result this time around as well.

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