Taskaree The Smuggler’s Web: Emraan Hashmi’s last 5 releases and their box office, OTT performance Before Taskaree arrives on Netflix, here’s how Emraan Hashmi’s last five films and OTT projects performed, from box office successes to underwhelming digital outings.

New Delhi:

After having a super successful year of 2025, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set for this first year of 2026, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web. The actor, who had three major releases last year, along with the most loved surprise cameo in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Emraan will begin this year's calendar with OTT giant Netflix only.

But before the release of Neeraj Pandey's suspense-thriller, here’s how Emraan Hashmi's last five projects have performed. This does not include the mention of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, as he was not in the lead role. But Emraan's sequence was the most loved, and the series was included in the top 10 OTT releases of 2025.

Emraan Hashmi’s track record before Taskaree

1. Haq (2025) box office and OTT performance

Hashmi’s courtroom drama Haq, directed by Suparn Verma, featured Yami Gautam Dhar in a storyline inspired by the Shah Bano case. With an approximate budget of Rs 40-45 crore, the movie garnered appreciative comments about its performances and social commentary, but its box-office performance was disappointing, earning only about Rs 19.86 crore Indian net and approx. Rs 29 crore worldwide. It went live on Netflix on January 2, 2026, and has remained part of India's trending top 5 to date.

2. They Call Him OG (2025): Career-defining success

Emraan Hashmi reached a major milestone by making his Telugu film debut with They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya. The pan-India gangster action thriller film had Pawan Kalyan as the lead, with Hashmi as the terrifying crime lord Omi Bhau, alongside Prakash Raj, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Arjun Das.

The film turned out to be one of the biggest hits in 2025, with worldwide revenues of approximately Rs 293.65 crore, making it the ninth highest-grossing Indian film of that year. The movie’s performance has been well-supported with more than Rs 190 crore in India net collections, with Netflix acquiring the digital distribution rights after the theatrical release.

3. Ground Zero (2025) box office outcome explained

Ground Zero had a theatrical release on 25 April 2025, and it marked the entry of Hashmi into the war genre, based on the life history of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. Although receiving positive responses and appreciative comments for its down-to-earth presentation and Hasmi’s performance, the movie received an underwhelming response at the box office and reportedly did less business compared to the budget allotted to it and consequently turned out to be unviable commercially. It's available on Zee5 now.

4. Showtime (2024) OTT viewership performance

In Showtime, a showbiz-drama directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Emraan led an ensemble cast that included Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Vishal Vashishtha, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah and Neeraj Madhav. The series was released on Jio Hotstar and garnered above-average views.

5. Ae Watan Mere Watan (2024): Digital response and verdict

This patriotic film saw Emraan in a the role of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, as the only saving grace of the Prime Video film. The Sara Ali Khan film was mediocre in terms of writing and direction and with Dharma being unable to see beyond star kids, Sara's performance in the film was once again disappointing. Ae Watan Mere Watan, which was an OTT release, even flopped digitally.

Also Read: Taskaree The Smuggler's Web trailer out: Emraan Hashmi leads high-stakes customs thriller by Neeraj Pandey