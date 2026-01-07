Taskaree The Smuggler's Web trailer out: Emraan Hashmi leads high-stakes customs thriller by Neeraj Pandey Netflix has released the trailer of Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, a new crime thriller created by Neeraj Pandey and led by Emraan Hashmi. The series is slated for release on January 14.

The new year begins on edge. A specialised customs team takes charge as Netflix unveils the trailer of Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web. The series dives into a high-stakes game of intelligence and instinct, set inside government customs, where every decision counts and one mistake can undo weeks of work.

The series stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, slated for release on January 14.

Taskaree trailer out

Taskaree traces major smuggling routes that cut across Al-Dera, Addis Ababa, Milan and Bangkok. It pulls back the curtain on an international network built on fake paperwork, coded paths and constant misdirection. At the centre is a sharp customs task force stationed at Mumbai International Airport, one of the busiest hubs in the country. Watch the trailer here:

Taskaree: Star cast

Emraan Hashmi as Arjun Meena leads the Taskaree star cast, alongside officers Mitali Kamath (Amruta Khanvilkar), Ravinder Gujjar (Nandish Singh Sandhu) and Prakash Kumar (Anurag Sinha). They work on hunches as much as hard data, knowing that even a small detail can change everything. Standing against them is Bada Chaudhary (Sharad Kelkar), a powerful smuggling kingpin whose syndicate operates quietly through global routes designed to stay invisible.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, Emraan Hashmi talk about Taskaree

Created by Neeraj Pandey, Taskaree leans into realism and restraint rather than spectacle. Neeraj Pandey said, “Customs has been a world I’ve always wanted to explore! The idea of stepping inside customs enforcement, a space that operates quietly, precisely and under constant pressure, drew me in. Bringing this vision to life has been incredibly exciting, especially with a cast and crew who were completely invested from day zero and understood the rhythm and realism the story demanded. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Netflix after a successful franchise with Khakee. What we’ve created together is a very distinct crime thriller, rooted in authenticity and hope we live up to the expectations of our audiences whose encouragement has always kept us going!”

Emraan Hashmi echoed that sentiment, saying, “The love that’s been coming in since the teaser has been truly encouraging. Taskaree marks my first collaboration with Neeraj and this exceptionally talented ensemble, and it’s been an incredibly rewarding experience. What stood out to me about the series was its grounded, intelligent take on heroism - a story driven by quiet courage, discipline and duty rather than loud bravado. The entire cast and crew have worked relentlessly to bring this world to life, and I’m looking forward to audiences finally experiencing it on screen.”

With its trailer now out, Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web has officially cleared the green channel. The series premieres on Netflix on January 14.

