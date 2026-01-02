Haq OTT release: Where to watch Yami Gautam–Emraan Hashmi legal drama Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq is now streaming on Netflix India. Here’s everything to know about the film’s plot, cast, box office and review.

New Delhi:

The Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq has finally been released on OTT. On Friday, Yami announced on her Twitter handle that her film is now streaming on Netflix. Sharing the film's poster, Yami wrote, 'HAQ is now streaming on Netflix India.'

Produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, Haq won the hearts of people who watched the film in theatres and is also now earning praises by OTT audiences. Featuring powerful performances by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, the film sheds light on issues of gender and justice, while also showcasing India's evolving socio-legal landscape.

Haq cast and performances

Haq was released in theatres in November 2025. The film's story revolves around Shazia (Yami Gautam Dhar), who is married to a wealthy lawyer, Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi). Abbas suddenly brings home a second wife and divorces Shazia with a triple talaq. The film then follows Shazia's legal battle to protect her rights. Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh play important roles alongside Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi.

Haq box office collection: How the film performed in theatres

Haq received largely positive reviews from all quarters, but the film did not perform exceptionally well at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film earned approximately Rs 30 crore.

India TV review

India TV review Haq and the verdict read, 'In a year when cinematic mainstream often tilts towards spectacle, Haq is commendably sober and anchored. It asks uncomfortable questions, about faith, about marital rights, about the law, and does so without heavy-handed preaching. If it has a flaw, it is that one wishes it pushed harder, dug deeper, or allowed itself more risk. In conclusion, Haq should be seen not just as a film about a woman’s fight, but as a depiction of how personal, legal and social battles intersect. It may not always astonish, but it does what important cinema should: it causes you to think.'

Also Read: Haq Movie Review: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam shine in compelling drama of faith and rights