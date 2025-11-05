Haq Movie Review: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam shine in compelling drama of faith and rights Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam's Haq is a mature, un-showy approach to legal courtroom dramas. The film doesn’t resort to hyperbole but trusts the audience to feel the injustice. Read the full movie review.

Movie Name: Haq

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Director: Suparn Varma

Genre: Courtroom drama

Starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, directed by Suparn Verma, Haq is a courtroom drama inspired by the landmark Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case of 1985. The movie explores the tensions between faith, law and individual dignity. The Bollywood film will be remembered for more reasons than one, but most because it is helmed brilliantly by its lead cast, Yami and Emraan, who have given their career-best performances in Haq.

Story of Haq

The film centres on Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam) and her husband, Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi). Set out in a small town in Uttar Pradesh in the late 1960s, the film first explores how a seemingly conventional marriage begins to buckle under the weight of multiple talaqs, neglect and the erosion of rights, both legal and moral.

Over time, what emerges is more than a personal tragedy: it becomes a study of how a woman confronts traditions, faith-based power structures and the machinery of law. Haq also draws parallels with the real-life Shah Bano case, which held immense significance for women’s maintenance rights in India.

Haq: Writing and direction

What stands out in Verma’s direction is the decision to let the story breathe rather than hammer its message. Though the film seems a bit slow at times but the pacing is deliberate. In the movie, Shazia’s pre-crisis life is given space and the collapse feels earned rather than forced. There’s a clear effort to maintain balance: the film avoids painting religion itself as the enemy and instead focuses on how interpretation, power structures and societal inertia combine to silence voices.

Visually and thematically, the film uses the courtroom as a battleground, but the emotional battles happen much earlier, in kitchens, in bedrooms, in the small betrayals that accumulate until they demand a reckoning.

Through Haq, the makers also aim to tackle some heavy terrain: triple talaq, alimony, maintenance rights under Section 125 of the Indian Criminal Procedure Code, the tension between religious personal laws and the secular legal system. It places the personal within the political and makes a case that dignity, respect and legal rights are inextricably intertwined, especially for those who are marginalised.

The title and logline of the film, 'Haq, meaning right or claim', is not a single woman's fight. It tries to highlight the bigger picture: the demand for recognition, equality and respect within structures that mostly deny them.

Haq: Acting

Yami Gautam has delivered her career's finest performance in Haq. In the way that the actress has brought Shazia's silent desperation, indignation to life is commendable. Her restrained yet piercing intensity in the movie hits the most. Moreover, Yami's transformation from the submissive wife into a woman who silently lays claim is crafted with subtlety as she avoids caricature or melodrama.

Emraan Hashmi as Abbas Khan offers a layered portrayal of entitlement vamped up as religious conviction. He conveys charm as easily as menace in Haq. While his character could easily become a one-dimensional villain, the performance adds just enough ambiguity to make him frighteningly believable rather than sensational.

Sheeba Chaddha and Danish Husain provide solid backing and add texture to the milieu without overshadowing the central narrative.

Where does Haq stumble?

What doesn’t work in Haq is the makers falling short between ambition and execution. While the film’s subject is undeniably heavy, the screenplay occasionally hesitates. As mentioned before, the pace of Haq sometimes slips into sluggishness, especially in the second half of the film, where scenes feel stretched without adding new layers to the characters or the legal battle. Certain crucial turning points are under-dramatised, compared to other stretched-emotional scenes, creating a sense that the narrative is holding back when it most needs to press forward.

Musically, the soundtrack doesn’t leave a lasting impression, serving the narrative without standing out. Movie songs remain functional rather than evocative and a few courtroom exchanges lean more towards rhetoric than raw realism. Ultimately, Haq strives for restraint, a virtue in a story like this, but its caution occasionally blunts what could have been a sharper, more resonant commentary on power, faith and the everyday courage it takes to seek justice.

Haq: Verdict

In a year when cinematic mainstream often tilts towards spectacle, Haq is commendably sober and anchored. It asks uncomfortable questions, about faith, about marital rights, about the law, and does so without heavy-handed preaching. If it has a flaw, it is that one wishes it pushed harder, dug deeper, or allowed itself more risk.

Nevertheless, for those willing to engage, it offers more than entertainment: it offers reflection. It is a film that says ordinary voices matter, that justice is less about dramatics and more about persistence, and that the 'right' a person has is meaningful only when recognised and acted upon.

In conclusion, Haq should be seen not just as a film about a woman’s fight, but as a depiction of how personal, legal and social battles intersect. It may not always astonish, but it does what important cinema should: it causes you to think.

Latest Entertainment News