3,000% return in 5 years: Defence stock continues to gain post strong quarterly results, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL), a technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, continue to gain after strong quarterly results. The stock surged over 7 per cent today, even as benchmark indices fell due to elevated oil prices, weak global market trends, and renewed fears of a resumption of military operations if Iran failed to reach a peace deal. While the Sensex tanked 517.11 points to 74,667.51 in early trade, Nifty dropped 152.45 points to 23,475.80. Amid this, the stock opened in the green at Rs 342.90, up from the previous close of Rs 340.65 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 2.39 times, the scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 365, representing a gain of 7.15 per cent from the previous close. This is also its fresh 52-week high. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 133.65, hit on May 21, 2025.

Interestingly, the action in the stock comes a day after brokerage firm Choice gave a target of Rs 365 after positive commentary by the management.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 357.75 with a gain of 5.02 per cent or Rs 17.10, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 12,782.14 crore.

AMSL quarterly results

The company has reported a standalone net profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 37.45 crore for the quarter under review. This is an increase of over 161 per cent compared to the Rs 14.32 crore PAT reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Profit also grew 22.1 per cent sequentially from Rs 30.66 lakh in the October–December 2025 quarter.

AMSL share price history

The stock has been gaining over the last three days, rising 20.42 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock was trading above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has yielded a positive return of 3,000 per cent in five years and 163 per cent in one year.

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY26.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)