30 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex drops 88 points, Nifty near 22,700, TCS top gainer

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red amid mixed global cues, supported by a sharp pullback in Brent crude as the recovery in Middle Eastern exports eases immediate supply concerns despite the ongoing conflict. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 87.92 points or 0.12 per cent to start the session at 72,441.15, the Nifty fell 51.2 points to open at 22,665. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 72,529.07 and the Nifty 50 at 22,716.20. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 29.66 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 45.38 points or 0.50 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,067.13.

From the Sensex pack, TCS, Indigo, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the gainers, with TCS leading the pack by gaining 1.08 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Eternal and Bajaj Finance were among the losers, with Adani Ports falling 0.63 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,720 stocks advancing against 639 stocks declining on the NSE. 145 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today as it opened with a drop of 11 points at 22,819, compared to the previous close of 22,830. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers on Tuesday and offloaded equities worth Rs 9,980.22 crore on September 28, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 6,952.71 crore.

"The market may attempt to stabilise after the recent decline, supported by buying emerging around key technical levels in both indices. However, persistent FII selling remains a concern and could restrict the recovery. With Nifty and Bank Nifty near important support zones, intraday price action is likely to remain range-bound with a cautious undertone," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares gained on Wednesday despite a mildly weaker Wall Street session as another increase in long-term Treasury yields weighed on the market. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 1,254.73 points, or 1.92 per cent, to 66,736 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 60.57 points or 0.25 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 21.38 points or 0.31 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 10.38 points or 0.27 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)