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Adroit Industries shares make strong debut on bourses, list at 87% premium over IPO price

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

The Adroit Industries IPO commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 55 ahead of listing, implying a potential 41.04 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 134.

Adroit Industries, Swastika Infra, Elevate Campuses and ArMee Infotech listing on NSE, BSE today.
Adroit Industries, Swastika Infra, Elevate Campuses and ArMee Infotech listing on NSE, BSE today. Image Source : India TV

Adroit Industries shares made a stellar debut on the bourses today, listing at an 87 per cent premium over the issue price. The stock listed at Rs 250 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 86.57 per cent to the issue price of Rs 134. On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 235. Swastika Infra also made a positive debut, listing at a premium of 8.10 per cent at Rs 200 against the issue price of Rs 185.

ArMee made a flat debut on the NSE, while Elevate Campuses listed at a discount of 1.9 per cent from the issue price of Rs 362.

Adroit Industries' initial public offering received a good response from investors and was subscribed 177 times on the final day of the subscription window on Friday. While Swastika Infra's Rs 161-crore IPO received 7.60 times subscription, ArMee Infotech's public issue was subscribed 2.44 times. The Rs 2,100-crore IPO of student accommodation and K-12 platform Elevate Campuses received 1.79 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday.

Adroit Industries IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, the Adroit Industries IPO commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 55 ahead of listing, implying a potential 41.04 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 134.

Adroit Industries was established in 1966. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of propeller shafts (also known as a drive shaft or cardan shaft) and related torque-transmission components, with in-house capabilities across forging, precision machining, heat treatment, assembly, balancing and testing. The company owns, operates and manages on-campus student accommodation facilities across higher education institutions (HEIs), while also owning K-12 education assets.

Swastika Infra IPO GMP Today

Ahead of listing, unlisted shares of Swastika Infra traded at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 7. Considering the upper price band of Rs 185, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 192, reflecting a grey market premium of 3.78 per cent.

Elevate Campuses IPO GMP Today

Elevate Campuses' unlisted shares traded at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 6.5. With an upper price band of Rs 362, the company's shares are expected to list around Rs 368.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 1.80 per cent.

The Rs 2,100-crore IPO of student accommodation and K-12 platform Elevate Campuses said it will use the proceeds to acquire K-12 entities and campuses, repay debt, and meet general corporate requirements.

ArMee Infotech IPO GMP Today

ArMee Infotech IPO commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 6 ahead of listing, implying a potential 1.60 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 375.

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