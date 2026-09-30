Adroit Industries shares make strong debut on bourses, list at 87% premium over IPO price

Adroit Industries shares made a stellar debut on the bourses today, listing at an 87 per cent premium over the issue price. The stock listed at Rs 250 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 86.57 per cent to the issue price of Rs 134. On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 235. Swastika Infra also made a positive debut, listing at a premium of 8.10 per cent at Rs 200 against the issue price of Rs 185.

ArMee made a flat debut on the NSE, while Elevate Campuses listed at a discount of 1.9 per cent from the issue price of Rs 362.

Adroit Industries' initial public offering received a good response from investors and was subscribed 177 times on the final day of the subscription window on Friday. While Swastika Infra's Rs 161-crore IPO received 7.60 times subscription, ArMee Infotech's public issue was subscribed 2.44 times. The Rs 2,100-crore IPO of student accommodation and K-12 platform Elevate Campuses received 1.79 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday.

Adroit Industries IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, the Adroit Industries IPO commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 55 ahead of listing, implying a potential 41.04 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 134.

Adroit Industries was established in 1966. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of propeller shafts (also known as a drive shaft or cardan shaft) and related torque-transmission components, with in-house capabilities across forging, precision machining, heat treatment, assembly, balancing and testing. The company owns, operates and manages on-campus student accommodation facilities across higher education institutions (HEIs), while also owning K-12 education assets.

Swastika Infra IPO GMP Today

Ahead of listing, unlisted shares of Swastika Infra traded at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 7. Considering the upper price band of Rs 185, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 192, reflecting a grey market premium of 3.78 per cent.

Elevate Campuses IPO GMP Today

Elevate Campuses' unlisted shares traded at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 6.5. With an upper price band of Rs 362, the company's shares are expected to list around Rs 368.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 1.80 per cent.

The Rs 2,100-crore IPO of student accommodation and K-12 platform Elevate Campuses said it will use the proceeds to acquire K-12 entities and campuses, repay debt, and meet general corporate requirements.

ArMee Infotech IPO GMP Today

ArMee Infotech IPO commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 6 ahead of listing, implying a potential 1.60 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 375.

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