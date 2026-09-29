Moneyview IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status on NSE, BSE, and MUFG Intime

The initial public offering (IPO) of digital lending platform Moneyview Ltd received a strong response from investors, with a 98.46 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Monday. According to the data available on the NSE, the company's Rs 1,092-crore IPO received bids for 22,89,51,64,593 shares against 23,25,24,175 shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led demand, with a strong subscription of 227.45 times in the category. The non-institutional investors segment was subscribed 115.41 times, while the retail portion was booked 19.57 times. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised today. Here's a step-by-step guide to check the status online on NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime.

Moneyview IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Moneyview IPO’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Moneyview IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Moneyview allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Moneyview IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Moneyview IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Moneyview IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select 'Moneyview' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Moneyview IPO application will appear on the screen.

Moneyview IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Moneyview's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 12.75. Considering the upper price band of Rs 34, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 46.75, reflecting a grey market premium of 37.50 per cent.

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