CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 at chseodisha.nic.in Live Updates: Orissa plus two result shortly

Bhubaneswar:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha plus two, Class 12 result 2026 will be announced today, May 20. The Orissa Plus two result 2026 is scheduled to be announced at 12:30 PM. Orissa plus two result 2026 will be available on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, once announced. The students can check and download Plus Two Arts, Commerce, Science scorecard PDF on the official portals - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

The students can follow these steps to check and download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Click on CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.