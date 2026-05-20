Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 at chseodisha.nic.in Live Updates: Orissa plus two result shortly
 Live now

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 at chseodisha.nic.in Live Updates: Orissa plus two result shortly

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Live: CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 will be available at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, once announced. Check login credentials to download Orissa Plus Two scorecard PDF.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Live: Check official websites to download Orissa Plus Two scorecard PDF.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Live: Check official websites to download Orissa Plus Two scorecard PDF. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Bhubaneswar:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha plus two, Class 12 result 2026 will be announced today, May 20. The Orissa Plus two result 2026 is scheduled to be announced at 12:30 PM. Orissa plus two result 2026 will be available on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, once announced. The students can check and download Plus Two Arts, Commerce, Science scorecard PDF on the official portals - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. 

The students can follow these steps to check and download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

Visit the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in 

Click on CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF link 
Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
Save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 at orissaresults.nic.in Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:55 AM (IST)May 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 shortly

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 will be announced shortly on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:44 AM (IST)May 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Orissa Plus Two Result 2026 time

    Orissa Plus Two Result 2026 time is 12:30 PM. The students can follow these steps to check and download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:38 AM (IST)May 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 will be available on the websites -  chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The students can follow these steps to check and download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 11:31 AM (IST)May 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 pass marks

    The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will soon announce plus two, Class 12 result 2026. The students should know they need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks and 30 per cent marks in each subject to clear the Class 12 exam.  

  • 10:48 AM (IST)May 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard via Digilocker: Steps to download

    1. Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore 
    2. Login with your required credentials 
    3. Now, click on CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF link 
    4. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
    5. Save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 10:11 AM (IST)May 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF at chseodisha.nic.in

    The students can follow these steps to check and download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:10 AM (IST)May 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CHSE Odisha Class 12 result links

    CHSE Odisha Class 12 result links are - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. The students can follow these steps to check and download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:10 AM (IST)May 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 websites

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 websites are - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.  

  • 10:09 AM (IST)May 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CHSE Odisha 12th result when?

    CHSE Odisha 12th result will be announced at 12:30 PM today, May 20. The students can check and download CHSE Odisha plus two scorecard PDF on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.  

  • 10:08 AM (IST)May 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CHSE Odisha 12th result date 2026

    CHSE Odisha will announce Class 12 result 2026 today, May 20. The CHSE Odisha plus two result time is 12:30 PM. CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check and download CHSE Odisha plus two scorecard PDF on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Odisha Class 12 Results
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\