Jana Nayagan release postponed: Thalapathy Vijay fans rally behind him, say 'we stand by you'

The news of the postponement of Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan came as a disappointment to fans, who were eagerly awaiting the release of Vijay's film, which also marks his last movie before entering politics. The confirmation came from distributors in the UK, North America, Canada, and Malaysia on January 7, just two days before the film was originally scheduled to hit theatres.

KVN Productions, the movie's production house, also shared the announcement with fans through a social media post. However, Vijay's loyal followers expressed their unwavering support, with many posting messages like "We stand by him" as they await the new release date.

Jana Nayagan release postponed in India and overseas

Announcing the postponement of Jana Nayagan, the production house KVN Productions wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

The statement further read, "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest." The note concluded, "Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

How fans react to Jana Nayagan's postponement

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay have shown overwhelming support following the postponement of his film Jana Nayagan. Despite the disappointment, social media has been flooded with messages expressing loyalty and patience as audiences await the new release date. One user wrote, "Whtever happens, we stand by him! (sic)" Another added, "We Come back very strong (sic)." A comment under Instagram post read, "Our patience is nothing compared to your effort. Stay strong. Waiting with love for #JanaNayagan (sic)."

The Tamil action thriller film, Jana Nayagan, is written and directed by H Vinoth, and stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju and others.

