Exclusive: Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 gets postponed; actor Parvinn Dabass shares update

The much-awaited sequel to Khosla Ka Ghosla, titled Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, has been postponed from its scheduled release date. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, actor Parvinn Dabass shared an update on the film and confirmed that audiences may have to wait a little longer for its release.

The sequel is expected to bring back the much-loved world of the original comedy-drama, which starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey in key roles. While the makers are yet to announce the new release date, fans will now have to wait for an official confirmation regarding its theatrical release.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 gets postponed, actor Parvinn Dabass shares update

India TV exclusively asked the actor if a new release date for the film would be announced soon. The actor told us, "The new date will be announced soon."

When asked about the possible reason behind the delay, the actor said he was not sure. He also revealed that the film’s last schedule took place in the first week of August, when one of the reels featuring the Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 cast surfaced online and went viral.

For the unversed, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 was earlier scheduled to hit big screens on Friday, August 28, 2026. The first part of the film was released in 2006 and went on to become both a commercial success and a critically acclaimed film.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Khosla Ka Ghosla also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The film currently holds an impressive 8.2/10 rating on IMDb, based on votes from registered users.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2: Who all are in the cast?

Apart from the lead trio Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 features Vinay Pathak, Parvin Dabas, Ravi Kishan, Kiran Joneja, Tara Sharma and others.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2: Crew details

For the unversed, the film is directed by Prashant Bhagia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath under TSeries Films and Tandav Films. Meanwhile, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, TSeries and Tandav Films.

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