Mirzapur: The Movie gets an A certificate from CBFC; runtime of Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's film revealed

Mirzapur: The Movie is all set to bring the popular OTT franchise to the big screen. Ahead of its theatrical release on September 4, 2026, the film has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Along with this, the film's runtime has also been revealed. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Shweta Tripathi and others. Read on to know how long the film is.

Mirzapur: The Movie gets an A certificate from CBFC

Mirzapur: The Movie has been one of the most awaited films among fans of the franchise. The teaser and trailer have already created a strong buzz, further increasing excitement around its theatrical release. Ahead of its release, the film received its CBFC certificate and was rated 'A'.

Notably, the film has a runtime of 197 minutes, or 3 hours and 17 minutes.

Mirzapur: The Movie song Vaaroon Forever released

The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie recently released one of the film’s songs, Vaaroon Forever, across social media. The soulful, Sufi-inspired track is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Romy. The song mainly features characters played by Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar and Shweta Tripathi.

Originally released in 2020, Vaaroon quickly became a favourite among Mirzapur fans. Its soulful music and lyrics made it an important part of the franchise.

Mirzapur The Movie: Who all are in the cast?

In terms of the cast, Mirzapur: The Movie features most of the familiar faces from the Mirzapur franchise. The film is arriving in theatres following the success of the three seasons of the hit Prime Video India series, Mirzapur.

The star cast includes Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi aka Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta, Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua and Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder.

Moreover, Sonal Chauhan, Sheeba Chaddha and Harshita Gaur also feature in the film.

Mirzapur The Movie: About the makers

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani have co-produced the film.

Mirzapur: The Movie releases in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

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