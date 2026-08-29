Kartik Aaryan's Captain India gets release date; film to begin shoot in London this September

Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited war action drama Captain India has got its release date. The film, directed by Shimit Amin, is set to begin shooting in London on September 1, 2026, with the makers planning to bring it to theatres during the Independence Day weekend next year.

Written by Nash Vazifdar, Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Shrivastava, the makers announced on Saturday that production on the film is expected to wrap up by late October. Read on to find out when Captain India is releasing.

When is Captain India releasing?

The makers have planned Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Captain India for a theatrical release on August 13, 2027, during the Independence Day weekend. Notably, the project also marks another collaboration between Bhushan Kumar and T-Series on a story that aims to blend a large-scale production with strong content.

What is Captain India about?

The film is inspired by India’s real-life evacuation mission from a war-torn country and promises to be an emotional story.

About Kartik Aaryan's knee surgery

The announcement of Captain India comes days after Kartik Aaryan shared his first update following knee surgery. For the unversed, the actor was injured while filming on the set of one of his films. He underwent surgery at a Mumbai hospital and is now recovering at home.

According to ANI, a spokesperson for the actor said, "Kartik is currently recovering and is expected to resume shooting soon. He injured his knee while performing an action sequence on the set of his film. He underwent successful surgery and has now returned home, where he is resting and recuperating. He will be back on set soon."

Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the film front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday in key roles. The romantic drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans, was released on December 25 during Christmas last year and arrived on Prime Video on February 19, 2026.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor will be next seen in fantasy thriller Naagzilla, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and backed by Karan Johar's production banner Dharma Productions.

Moreover, Kartik recently won the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in sports biopic Chandu Champion, where he played the role of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist.

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