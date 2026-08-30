The Academy posts Deepika Padukone's iconic dialogue from YJHD: 'Enjoy what's right in front of you'

Deepika Padukone's Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has received a special mention from The Academy. The official Instagram account of The Academy shared a clip featuring the popular character from Ayan Mukerji's 2013 romantic drama.

The post quickly brought attention to one of the film's most remembered scenes. Sharing the clip, The Academy wrote in its caption, "A reminder from Naina to enjoy what's right in front of you."

The Academy shares Naina's memorable scene

The clip features a scene between Naina and Bunny, played by Ranbir Kapoor, in Udaipur during sunset, shortly before Aditi's wedding. While Bunny is worried about getting to the next activity on their plan, Naina asks him to slow down and enjoy the moment.

In the scene, Naina tells Bunny that it is impossible to experience everything in life. Instead, she asks him to slow down and enjoy the moment in front of them. The simple conversation becomes a turning point for Bunny, as Naina makes him realise that sometimes it is important to pause, be present and enjoy where you are.

Internet reacts to The Academy's post

Social media users and fans were quick to react, filling the comment section with nostalgic messages. Users also praised the film's writer, Hussain Dalal, for its memorable dialogues. One user commented, "Thank you. The world needs more magical words from you."

Another wrote, "I've watched thousands of movies, but Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani always hits different. No matter how many times I watch it, I come back to this movie at least once a year. And deep down, it just feels like home."

Another user wrote, "Academy posting Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar?? THE nostalgia."

What is the plot of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani?

Ayan Mukerji's directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in 2013. It follows four friends, played by Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin. Their journey takes them from a Himalayan trek to a wedding in Udaipur, where the group reunites years later for Aditi's destination wedding. Their friendships, ambitions and relationships take centre stage.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani box office performance

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film was made on a budget of Rs 75 crore and collected Rs 318 crore worldwide, including Rs 76 crore from overseas markets. It grossed Rs 242 crore in India.

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