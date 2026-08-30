Donald Trump's son Barron keeps low profile amid death threats from Iran: 'He doesn't go out'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has largely stayed out of public view and within a tight security bubble amid threats linked to Iran and a wider backdrop of political violence in the US.

A report by the New York Post said the 20-year-old "doesn't go out", with people familiar with the Trump family describing him as increasingly reclusive. Barron recently completed his sophomore year at New York University and has spent much of the summer with his mother, first lady Melania Trump, at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

Why Barron Trump is keeping a low profile

One longtime Trumpworld figure told the New York Post, "He doesn't go out." Another source described Barron as "pretty reclusive".

The report linked his low-key routine to security concerns surrounding his father, who has faced multiple assassination attempts, as well as threats directed at members of the Trump family from Iranian hardliners. Barron has also been affected by the September 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

A therapist quoted in the report, Dr Azita Sayan, who has not treated Barron but has worked with adolescent trauma, said he may now be much more aware of the dangers around him.

"Barron is probably a lot more aware and a lot more astute, and a lot more conscientious in terms of the real dangers," Sayan said.

She also cautioned against automatically interpreting his reclusive nature as trauma. "But reclusive doesn't mean traumatised," she said, adding that choosing to protect his privacy and make decisions about friendships away from public attention could be "developmentally healthy".

Iran threats against Donald Trump's son

Barron has faced death threats from Iran amid the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran, which began on February 28.

Iranian state-linked media recently broadcast a video titled "Where to kill Barron Trump?" that appeared to depict the 20-year-old and locations associated with him. The footage also claimed a $10 million bounty on his head. The US Secret Service has confirmed that it is aware of the video and is investigating threats involving its protectees.

The threats come as the war with Iran approaches its six-month mark. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the conflict, and his granddaughter was also killed, according to the account. The threats against the Trump family have been framed as retaliation by Iranian hardliners.

Melania Trump has also been targeted by Iranian hardliners. She was at the White House Correspondents' Dinner alongside the President when an armed attacker tried to breach security outside the event in April 2026.

Donald Trump has survived multiple assassination attempts

Barron's security concerns also come against the backdrop of attacks targeting his father. Trump was shot and wounded during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. A suspected assassination attempt was later thwarted at his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida in September 2024.

Another incident occurred in April this year, when a gunman attacked security personnel outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Trump was evacuated from the event and the suspect was taken into custody.

Barron's mother had also taken steps to ensure his protection before these more recent threats. In early 2022, when Trump was out of office, Barron was due to lose his Secret Service protection after turning 16 in March. Melania's office contacted the White House and asked then-President Joe Biden to extend the detail.

"The request was promptly granted," a former Biden administration official was quoted as saying.

Barron was last seen in public on July 19, when he joined his parents at New York's MetLife Stadium to watch the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. He was seated behind bulletproof glass during the event.

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