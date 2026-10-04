Drishyam The Conclusion Day 3 box office collection: Ajay Devgn film moves past Rs 100 crore mark

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is recording another strong day at the box office. As per Sacnilk's live figures, the film has collected Rs 34.10 crore net in India so far on Saturday. The film is currently running across 10,094 shows.

With the latest update, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has reached Rs 149.60 crore net in India, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 178.84 crore. These are live figures and the final Day 3 numbers are yet to be reported.

Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection

Drishyam 3 appears to be making the most of the holiday period. The film opened with a massive Rs 62 crore at the box office on Day 1. On Day 2, the film collected Rs 53.50 crore. This brings the film's total collection over two days to Rs 115.50 crore. And now on Day 3, the film has earned Rs 34 crore so far.

With a full day of collections still to be reported, the Day 3 total is expected to change.

About Drishyam: The Conclusion

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led franchise and brings the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family to its concluding chapter. The film was released in theatres on October 2, 2026. It features Ajay Devgn along with the returning cast from the franchise.

Drishyam 3 review

India TV gave 3 out of 5 stars to Drishyam: The Conclusion. The verdict reads, 'Drishyam 3 works best when it stays focused on Vijay Salgaonkar. Ajay Devgn continues to be the strongest part of the franchise, and his performance gives the film enough tension and emotion to stay invested. The film rightfully deserves a 3 rating if you solely look at it as Vijay's journey. However, as the final chapter, it could have done more. Jaideep's character had the potential to make the last battle much more exciting, but the writing does not fully utilise him. Still, Vijay's journey gets a fairly fitting farewell, even if the film does not quite reach the level of its predecessors.'

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Drishyam 3 Review: Vijay Salgaonkar's final battle is worth watching, but Jaideep Ahlawat as the new cop feels underwritten