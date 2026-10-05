Yami Gautam's Himachal retreat is far from a typical celebrity home: Inside her 100-year-old property

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and her husband, National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, have another place other than Mumbai that appears to hold a special place in their lives. The couple has been spending time at their property in Gohar, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, according to a report by the Free Press Journal.

Yami has a long-standing connection with Himachal Pradesh. She was born in Bilaspur, although her family is Punjabi, and has often spoken about her connection to the state. Her home in Gohar is reportedly around 100 years old and sits on a 25-acre property.

Yami Gautam's Himachal home has a personal connection

The house is not the kind of modern celebrity property usually associated with Bollywood stars. It is an old Himachali-style home, built using wood and stone and surrounded by greenery. The property also became the setting for one of the most important days in Yami and Aditya’s lives. The couple got married there in June 2021, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members.

Pictures from their wedding had offered glimpses of the traditional home and its surroundings. Since then, the property has remained closely connected to their family life. Reports have suggested that Yami and Aditya have been spending more time there, away from the pace of Mumbai.

What Yami Gautam's 100-year-old house looks like

A Financial Express report describes the house as having several features typical of traditional Himachali architecture, including stone and wood construction, a sloping roof and deep-set windows. The interiors are equally understated. Rather than the contemporary, heavily designed look seen in many celebrity homes, the house retains its older character. Wooden beams are visible inside, while the earthy shades and traditional construction give the rooms a warm feel.

There is little emphasis on flashy décor. The wood remains one of the most noticeable elements of the house, adding to its old-world character. The property is reportedly valued at around Rs 8 crore.

The couple's farm and organic garden

The house is only part of the property. A sizeable portion of the land is used for farming and gardening. According to a Times of India report, Yami has a greenhouse as well as an organic garden on the property. Fruits and vegetables, including plums and lemons, are reportedly grown there. Other reports have also mentioned apples, potatoes and ginger among the produce cultivated on the land.

That aspect of the property gives it a very different feel from a conventional holiday home. It is a working piece of land as much as it is a place for the couple to spend time.

Their Mumbai Home

Yami and Aditya used to live in a spacious rented apartment in Khar West, Mumbai. Aditya had even jokingly mentioned this apartment while promoting the first instalment of his Dhurandhar franchise. On the work front, Yami Gautam will next be seen in the horror-thriller Nayyi Navelli. Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar has been in the spotlight for his films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, which created a massive box-office stir.

Also Read:

Yami Gautam appeals against AI manipulation of her photographs amid Chuttamalle controversy