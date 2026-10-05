Amitabh Bachchan opens up about struggling to find time for sleep amid busy work schedule

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his sleep routine and how difficult it can be for him to get enough rest despite knowing its importance in his latest blog. The veteran actor shared his thoughts in a recent blog post, saying that his busy schedule often leaves him struggling to make time for sleep.

Bachchan, who is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, reflected on the importance of night-time rest and his own difficulty in following a regular sleep routine. He said sleep is considered the body's best way of repairing itself, but finding enough time for it remains a challenge.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about his late-night thoughts

In his blog, Bachchan wrote about trying to go to bed early so that he could wake up on time for work. He described the feeling of preparing for an early start as one filled with thoughts, ideas and a strong desire to work towards goals.

The actor also spoke about the energy that comes with having new ideas and targets in mind. Despite planning to retire early for the night, he said his mind remained occupied with thoughts about work and the goals he wanted to achieve.

Bachchan ended his reflection by reminding himself that he needed to get to bed and be ready for an early morning at work.

Amitabh Bachchan is hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati

The actor is currently seen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Hindi adaptation of the British quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The show first premiered in India on July 3, 2000, with Bachchan as its host. His association with KBC went on to become an important part of his television career, while the show itself became one of the country's most popular quiz programmes.

Over the years, KBC has become known not just for its questions and prize money but also for the personal stories shared by contestants. Bachchan's interactions with participants and his signature line, lock kiya jaye, have also become closely associated with the show.

As he continues to balance his television commitments with his other work, Bachchan's latest blog gives a glimpse into how his schedule can leave him trying to make time for something as basic as a good night's sleep.

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