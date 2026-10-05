Yo Yo Honey Singh skips Maharashtra Cyber questioning, seeks more time to appear

Rapper and music producer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, did not appear before Maharashtra Cyber officials on Monday after being summoned for questioning over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a concert. According to ANI, Honey Singh has now sought additional time to appear before the investigating officer.

The summons were issued after a complaint was filed against the rapper over the alleged remarks. Maharashtra Cyber had asked Honey Singh to appear for questioning today, October 5, 2026, as part of its inquiry into the complaint.