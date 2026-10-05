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Yo Yo Honey Singh skips Maharashtra Cyber questioning, seeks more time to appear

Written By: Sakshi Verma
Published: ,Updated:

Yo Yo Honey Singh was summoned by Maharashtra Cyber for questioning over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a concert. The rapper did not appear before the investigating officer on Monday and has sought additional time to record his statement.

Yo Yo Honey Singh
Yo Yo Honey Singh Image Source : Yo Yo Honey Singh's Instagram

Rapper and music producer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, did not appear before Maharashtra Cyber officials on Monday after being summoned for questioning over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a concert. According to ANI, Honey Singh has now sought additional time to appear before the investigating officer.

The summons were issued after a complaint was filed against the rapper over the alleged remarks. Maharashtra Cyber had asked Honey Singh to appear for questioning today, October 5, 2026, as part of its inquiry into the complaint.

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