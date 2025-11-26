Dharmendra’s prayer meet to be held this week; venue in Mumbai yet to be finalised: Report Three days after Dharmendra’s passing, the Deol family is reportedly preparing to hold a prayer meet in Mumbai later this week. The venue is yet to be finalised, but visitors and well-wishers continue to pour in as the film industry remembers the 89-year-old legend with deep affection.

Dharmendra, the icon of Hindi cinema and the brightest star of the Deol clan, passed away on November 24, 2025. Three days have passed since his death, but the wave of grief continues unabated. 89-year-old 'He-Man of Bollywood' passed away at his Mumbai home after a prolonged illness, just days before his 90th birthday.

Following his death, the family performed the last rites discreetly. The family and the Bollywood world paid their last respects. It is reported that the family will now hold a prayer meet for him this week.

Venue for Dharmendra’s prayer meeting yet to be finalised

A source close to the Deol family told PTI, 'A prayer meeting will be held in Dharmendra ji's memory by the end of this week.' The family source added, 'The prayer meeting will be held here (in Mumbai), but the venue is yet to be decided.' For the unversed, Dharmendra's last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Seva crematorium in Juhu on Monday afternoon, in a private ceremony. This was a departure from the public funerals with state honors accorded to film legends like Sridevi and Yash Chopra.

Following Dharmendra's passing, many members of the Bollywood film industry visited his residence and offered their condolences to the family. Both Monday and Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities visited frequently. Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur, along with their sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, were the first ones to reach there.

Dharmendra was hospitalised at Breach Candy hospital

Dharmendra had arrived for a routine checkup earlier this month. He was hospitalised after experiencing breathing problems and then news came that he was on ventilator support. However, after about 12 days, he was discharged from the hospital and treated at home, where he passed away.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur, his children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajita, and Vijayta and his second wife, Hema Malini and their daughters, Esha and Ahana.

A 6-decade of immortal journey

Dharmendra appeared in over 300 films during his six-decade career. His performances in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Anupama, and Seeta Aur Geeta made him an indelible part of Indian cinema. He worked with filmmakers of each era like, Pramod Chakravorty, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Ramesh Sippy, Manmohan Desai, J P Dutta to Karan Johar.

