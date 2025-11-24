Dharmendra, veteran actor and Bollywood's He-Man, dies at 89 in Mumbai weeks before his birthday Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. The veteran actor had recently returned home from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after spending over 10 days there for treatment.

Dharmendra, veteran actor who was also known as the He-Man of Bollywood, died at the age of 89 on Monday, November 24, 2025. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson from the actor's family.

The Sholay actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for over 10 days earlier this month. However, his health had improved, and he was taken back home for treatment.

Dharmendra passed away, days before ringing in his 90th birthday on December 8.

The Sholay actor was undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital and was brought back to his Juhu bungalow for further treatment. On November 11, Hema Malini shared a statement on her husband's health, stating, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy (sic)."

Dharmendra's glorious filmography

Dharmendra started his acting career with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. Directed by Arjun Hingorani, the Bollywood film also featured Balraj Sahni, Kumkum and Sushil in pivotal roles.

Throughout his career spanning decades, the veteran star appeared in more than 300 films across different genres. Best known for films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Boy Friend, Anpadh, Bandini and Pooja Ke Phool, among others. However, the Seeta Aur Geeta actor gained recognition with a supporting negative role in the 1964 film Aaye Milan Ki Bela and appeared in the patriotic film Haqeeqat.

The veteran actor continued to work in films, proving that age is just a number. Dharmendra will be next seen posthumously in the biographical war drama film, Ikkis, which is directed by Sriram Raghavan. It stars Dharmendra's Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda.

