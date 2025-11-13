Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note on 'adversity' a day after being spotted outside Dharmendra's Juhu house Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic note sparks curiosity among fans a day after he was spotted driving his BMW outside Dharmendra's Juhu house. Take a look at his blog post here.

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and often shares his thoughts with fans through blog posts. The veteran actor left his fans curious on Thursday after posting a cryptic note on his Tumblr blog. His post spoke about reconciliation and strength in adversity, leaving fans wondering about its meaning.

It must be noted that this message came soon after a video of him driving his BMW outside Dharmendra's Juhu house went viral online, sparking buzz that he might have visited his old friend Dharmendra, who was recently discharged from the hospital. Read on to know what he said in his blog post.

What did Amitabh Bachchan write in blog post?

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan writes, "Reconcile.. and reconcile with what.. when the reconciliation breeds none.. Each day a moment of adversity.. and the strength needed to cope and survive.. (sic)." Take a look at his blog post below.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM AMITABH BACHCHAN'S POST)Screengrab taken from Amitabh Bachchan's blog post.

Amitabh Bachchan clicked outside Dharmendra's Juhu House, driving his BMW

Earlier, on November 12, when Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital, Big B was spotted outside Dharmendra's Juhu residence, driving his BMW. A video of Amitabh Bachchan driving his car by himself quickly surfaced online, with fans speculating that he might have visited his old friend. However, India TV could not independently verify whether Big B had come to meet Dharmendra or was just passing by.

For the unversed, veteran actor Dharmendra was brought home by his family on Wednesday, November 12. The Deol family also issued a statement informing of the same. The statement read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

