Dharmendra dies at 89: His emotional last Instagram post moves fans Dharmendra died on November 24 at 89. Fans are now revisiting the actor’s last Instagram post, a soft, poetic and introspective note he had shared on September 26, before hospitalisation.

New Delhi:

Bollywood legend Dharmendra, often called the “He-Man” of Hindi cinema, recently stirred deep emotion among fans with a heartfelt Instagram post after his death on November 24.

The 89-year-old celebrity was admitted to the hospital a few weeks before this development.

On October 31, the actor was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital due to dyspnoea. Esha Deol, his daughter, responded to false stories circulating online during his treatment that claimed he had died by refuting the rumours and confirming her father's stability. Dharmendra has been recuperating at home under medical supervision since his discharge on November 12.

Dharmendra's last Instagram post:

The legendary actor's last post was quite poetic. He posted his photo along with the caption, "Aajkal gham e Dauran se door gham e duniya se door……..apne hi nashe mein jhomta hoon."

A Moment of Quiet Reflection

At the age of 89, Dharmendra has motivated several generations of people with his powerful presence on screen. In his recent post, however, he demonstrated a much softer, reflective side — expressing something that felt quite personal, affording the public an insight into his inner world at a time when concern over his health was growing. While most people took this as a gentle, poetic farewell, after a day, the family confirmed it was one of his many thoughts, not a final farewell.

