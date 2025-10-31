Dharmendra hospitalised ahead of his 90th birthday, currently under observation Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital just days before his 90th birthday. He is currently under observation.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to the hospital just days before his 90th birthday on December 8. However, reports suggest that it is only for a routine check-up, and he is currently under doctors’ observation.

As per reports, Dharmendra's sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are keeping a close watch on his health. Fans have been expressing their concern on social media ever since the news took over the Internet.

Dharmendra admitted to the hospital

Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, reportedly for a routine checkup. According to sources close to the family, there is no cause for worry.

“Considering his age, he undergoes several medical tests from time to time, and this visit is just for that. He is absolutely fine, and there’s nothing to be concerned about,” the source said.

Dharmendra underwent eye graft surgery in April 2025

Earlier this year, the 89-year-old actor underwent a surgery in the eye. When paps noticed his bandaged eye, they asked for his health update out of concern. Dharmendra had then told them, "I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh, eye graft (corneal transplantation) ho gayi hai. I am strong. (Dharmendra still has a lot of strength. I still have the spirit. My eye has undergone an eye graft, I am strong.)" He even added, "Love you, my audience and my fans".

Sunny Deol had also shared his father's health update at the Jaat press conference in Delhi in April. Addressing the media, he said, "Papa ekdum theek hain, cataract ka operation tha, chhota sa tha, aisa kuch nahi (Dad is absolutely fine. He had a small cataract surgery. Nothing to worry about)."

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Next, he will be seen in Ikkis, which also stars his Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda.