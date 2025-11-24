Inside Dharmendra’s family: The Deol legacy he built and leaves behind Dharmendra’s story isn’t only about the 300 films he headlined; it’s also about the family that carries his legacy. From Sunny and Bobby to Esha and Ahana, and his life with Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, the Deol family remains one of Bollywood’s most enduring film dynasties.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Dharmendra starred in more than 300 films during his illustrious career. His personal life also remained in the limelight, apart from his professional life. Let's take a look at his family.

The Deol family has maintained a position in the Hindi film industry, thanks to the legendary roles delivered by Dharmendra that had defined an era, and his sons, Bobby and Sunny Deol, who carried forward his legacy.

His wife, Hema Malini, is also known as Bollywood's 'Dream Girl'. Moreover, their daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, have also made their own place in Bollywood.

A timeless career that defined Hindi cinema

Dharmendra, fondly referred to as Bollywood's 'He-Man', leaves behind a filmography that influenced the pinnacle of Indian cinema. He portrayed everything from intense action heroes to sensitive romantic leads in more than 300 movies over the course of six decades.

From his portrayal of Shakti Singh in the 1966 film, Phool Aur Patthar, the famous role of Veeru in cult-classic, Sholay, to romantic comedy drama, Chupke Chupke, his performances carried both strength and charm. His on-screen presence and deep voice made him a household name.

The legacy of a film family

Beyond the screen, Dharmendra was the leader of one of the most well-known families in Bollywood. He had six children, including actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol. He was first married to Prakash Kaur and then to actress Hema Malini. His legacy is still being maintained by the Deol family, with each generation contributing something unique to Indian cinema. Dharmendra, who was well-known for his kindness and modesty, maintained a strong connection to his Punjabi heritage despite having a profound impact on several generations of movie lovers.