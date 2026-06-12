Dhamaal 4 trailer out: Ajay Devgn, Riteish and Arshad Warsi return for their craziest treasure hunt yet

New Delhi:

The Dhamaal gang is back, and if the trailer is anything to go by, audiences are in for another round of chaos and madness. The film's key cast includes Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Javed Jaaferi. For the unversed, Dhamaal was first released in 2007 and featured Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Aashish Chaudhary in key roles. The film was a mega success.

Also read: Dhamaal 4 release date: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra's film gets preponed | Deets Inside

Dhamaal 4 trailer out

The trailer sees the gang setting out on what could be the biggest treasure hunt of their lives. But finding a mountain of gold isn't as simple as it sounds. What follows is a string of comic disasters, unexpected twists and endless chaos as everyone races to get their hands on the treasure before anyone else.

The YouTube logline reads: "Theek saamne, aapko woh play button dikh raha hai? Haan, usse daba dijiye. Presenting the Official Trailer of “Dhamaal 4” directed by Indra Kumar starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh & Esha Gupta. Watch the biggest family entertainer #Dhamaal4 in cinemas worldwide from 10th July!" Watch it here:

How much did Dhamaal 3 earn at the box office?

Total Dhamaal, which released in 2019, recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 232.18 crore, including Rs 183.68 crore from India and Rs 48.50 crore from overseas markets. The film's India net collection stood at Rs 155.67 crore.

The film starred an ensemble cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani, Esha Gupta, Pitobash, Mahesh Manjrekar, Johny Lever, Vijay Patkar, Mohammad Ali, Manoj Pahwa, Sudesh Lehri and Jackie Shroff.

When is Dhamaal 4 releasing?

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 10, 2026.

Also read: The OG gang is back! Dhamaal 4 first look reunites Ajay Devgn, Riteish, Arshad and Javed Jaaferi