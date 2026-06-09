Dhamaal 4 release date: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra's film gets preponed | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

2026 is shaping up to be a year of paisa vasool entertainment for cinema lovers. If you are a fan of the Dhamaal franchise, there is great news for you. Director Indra Kumar’s highly anticipated multi-starrer film, Dhamaal 4, will now hit theaters a week earlier than originally scheduled.

Yes, you heard that right! The film was initially set for release on July 17, 2026, but the makers have now decided to release it on July 10, 2026.

Official announcement is here

Ajay Devgn along with the makers took to his Instagram profile to share the official post. Along with tagging the entire cast, Ajay wrote in caption, 'Inn dono ka hai ek hi goal, to get their hands on gold.'

See the post here:

Why was the release date changed?

According to a Pinkvilla report, Alia Bhatt's film Alpha is releasing on July 3. With the July 10 slot open, the makers of Dhamaal 4 saw the perfect opportunity to secure it. They believe that releasing the film in mid-July will be a fantastic treat for the audience. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

What makes Dhamaal 4 special?

The fourth installment of the 'Dhamaal' franchise is set to deliver the same brand of madcap fun and high-energy vibes that Indra Kumar is known for.

Moreover, the cast also seemed to be igniting anticipation among fans. The franchise's core team is returning for this film. The cast includes stars like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Javed Jaffrey.

To further spice up the comedy, actors like Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan are joining this crazy ride.

About the franchise

Dhamaal series is one of the most famous comedies of Bollywood cinema. Dhamaal premiered on 7 September 2007 and turned out to be a huge success. It made Rs 45 crore in the box office worldwide. Double Dhamaal was released in June 2011 on 24 June. This movie too saw a great opening at the box office. It earned approximately Rs 70 crore worldwide. Total Dhamaal is the latest film in the series that was released on 22 February 2019 and earned Rs 228.27 crore in the worldwide box office.

Also Read: The OG gang is back! Dhamaal 4 first look reunites Ajay Devgn, Riteish, Arshad and Javed Jaaferi