DDLJ to Dil Chahta Hai: 6 Bollywood romantic classics that will make you nostalgic

When it comes to romantic date ideas, proposals, songs, and poems on love, what better place to look out for than a Bollywood film? We bring you a few Bollywood that will make you feel nostalgic. From the appropriate setting to a fitting background song do not miss on anything. Here are a few of the timeless Bollywood romantic classics.

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge tells the tale of two individuals Raj and Simran meet during a trip across Europe and the two fall in love. However, when Raj learns that Simran is already promised to another, he follows her to India to win her and her father over. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, Amrish Puri and Himani Shivpuri among others.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the story of tomboyish Anjali who loves Rahul, her best college pal but is anguished when he decides to wed Tina, a fellow collegian. Eight years later, widower Rahul's daughter is told to reunite him with Anjali. Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan and Farida Jalal among others.

3. Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is the story of three close friends who are separated after college due to their different approaches towards relationships. Akash goes to Australia, Sameer gets busy wooing a girl and Siddharth devotes himself to art. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia among others.

4. Veer-Zaara

Veer-Zaara is the story of an Indian pilot, Veer, and a Pakistani girl, Zaara. As Veer spends his years in a Pakistani prison, Zaara believes him to be dead and devotes her life to his village in India. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher among others.

5. Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal is the story of two lovers who find themselves overcoming distances, failures and heartbreaks to find each other again and preserve the love they had abandoned. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor, Rahul Khanna and Dolly Ahluwalia among others.

6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the story of Naina, a studious girl, who is for some fun. A chance meeting with an old classmate, Aditi, leads to a trip that changes her life forever. She meets and falls for Bunny, but he has no time for love. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Kochelin, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others.

