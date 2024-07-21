'No one...', Parineeti Chopra shares candid pic of husband Raghav Chadha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the most loved couples. The duo are often seen showing love and respect for each other. Recently, Parineeti Chopra dropped an appreciation post for her husband on Instagram and fans are swooning over the love showcased.

In this picture, Raghav Chadha is seen sitting in a cafe in brown pants, a white shirt with a puffer jacket and using his phone. Parineeti has showered love on her husband by sharing this cute picture of him. Along with the picture of Raghav Chadha, she wrote in the caption, "Husband appreciation post...No one like you". Fans flooded the comment section and one user wrote, "So sweet". Another user wrote, "Glad that you both found each other. May this bond grow better and better with each passing day...Love always". "Luckiest man in the world", wrote the third user.

Parineeti Chopra is currently with her husband Raghav Chadha, and both are spending quality time. The couple attended the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, July 14. Parineeti now took to her Instagram profile to share several pictures from the outing.

In March this year, both Parineeti and Raghav attended the London India Forum 2024 organized at the London School of Economics. The star couple shared pictures of the event on social media. Parineeti and Raghav gave a speech at the event. Parineeti shared the stage with director Kabir Khan.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Diljit Dosanjh was in the lead in this film. The film received a lot of praise. Also, the performance of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra was well-liked by the people. For the moment, the actor has not yet revealed the details of her next project.

Also Read: 'Better now...' TV actress Jasmin Bhasin shares update after receiving treatment for corneal damage

Also Read: 'Well, money...", Actress Anna Faris willing to do new 'Scary Movie' on two conditions