Brazilian rock singer Ayres Sasaki dies of electrocution during live concert

A popular Brazilian singer named Ayres Sasaki died while he was performing on stage. It is being told that when the fan reached to meet him on stage, something happened which took the singer's life. Know who is that singer who died a painful death.

35-year-old Ayres Sasaki was performing at an event. During this time, when he was performing on stage, a fan came to hug him, who was badly drenched in water. Meanwhile, as soon as Ayres Sasaki moved forward to hug that fan, he got a severe electric shock from a cable passing nearby. After which the singer died on the spot. At present, the police are investigating the matter as to why that fan was wet. At present, everyone is in shock due to the death of Ayres Sasaki.

Ayres Sasaki's aunt was also present at the event where he was performing. She is also shocked by what happened there. She said, 'We just know that his show was scheduled for a specific time and it was postponed, but we are contacting those who were with him at that time to understand how all this happened. At the same time, you will be surprised to know that Ayres Sasaki's marriage had not even completed one year. His wife is also in a bad state due to crying over his death.

The incident took place at the Solar Hotel in Salionopolis in Brazil. The hotel took to Instagram and issued a statement. The post read, “We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki's family and friends at this difficult time.”

