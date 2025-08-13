Coolie vs War 2 advance booking: Rajinikanth storms past Hrithik Roshan’s spy thriller Rajinikanth’s Coolie storms past Rs 110 crore in advance booking, leaving Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 far behind before the biggest box office clash of the year.

A few hours remain for the biggest box office clash of 2025. Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 are both releasing on Thursday, 14 August.

On one side, Coolie is creating havoc in advance ticket sales. On the other, War 2, despite its star power of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, seems to be struggling to match the Tamil giant’s momentum.

War 2 advance booking report

According to Sacnilk, War 2 had grossed Rs 10.25 crore in advance bookings in India by Wednesday morning, across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions.

If block seats are included, this figure rises to Rs 18.79 crore.

So far, 3.63 lakh tickets have been sold, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 6.50 crore, the highest share. The film is releasing in multiple formats like 2D, IMAX, and 4DX, with higher ticket prices for premium screens.

How it compares with War (2019)

The original War (2019) had a Rs 32.50 crore advance booking before release.

War 2’s figures are just one-third of that, a sign that it may have to rely heavily on positive word-of-mouth after release.

Coolie advance booking report

In contrast, Rajinikanth’s Coolie has already crossed the ₹110 crore mark in worldwide advance bookings for the opening weekend.

Its Day 1 India collection from pre-sales alone is expected to be ₹32.26 crore.

Coolie’s language-wise advance booking in India

Tamil – Rs 24.98 crore

Hindi – Rs 96.45 crore

Telugu – Rs 62.60 crore

Kannada – Rs 11.03 crore

This strong multi-language performance cements Coolie’s status as a true Pan-India release.

Why Coolie is leading before release

Coolie is powered by:

Rajinikanth’s unmatched fanbase across South and North India

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction

A star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan

Aggressive marketing and strategic festival weekend release

Opening day expectations

Trade experts predict Coolie will easily dominate Day 1 box office numbers, while War 2 will need excellent reviews to catch up over the weekend.

The Coolie vs War 2 clash is set to be one of the most closely watched box office battles in recent years.

