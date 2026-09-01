Emraan Hashmi declares Awarapan 2 as his 'best film yet', says prequel didn't find audience 2 decades ago

Emraan Hashmi has shared a heartfelt note about Awarapan 2, calling the sequel a project he is genuinely proud to be associated with. The actor took to Instagram to share his thoughts as the film continues its theatrical run.

Emraan Hashmi calls Awarapan 2 his ‘Best Film Yet’

“There are films you work on, and then there are films you are genuinely proud to be a part of. Awarapan 2 belongs to the latter.” Emraan described the sequel as a “rarest-of-rare phenomenon” and an “unprecedented feat”, pointing out that a film that did not find its audience two decades ago has now returned with a sequel.

“A film that didn't find its audience two decades ago returning with a sequel, determined to rewrite history at the box office.” The actor also spoke about what makes Awarapan 2 a theatrical experience for him. He called it an “emotionally charged action musical” that has been made on a “stunning visual scale” and features “incredibly diverse, timeless music.”

“This is a film I truly believe is best experienced with an audience, in cinemas.” Emraan also gave credit to producer Vishesh Bhatt, who created the world of Awarapan. He praised his vision and conviction while reflecting on the journey of making the sequel.

“At the heart of it all is Vishesh, the creator of the world of Awarapan. His vision and unwavering conviction shaped everything and everyone. I'm so glad we took the leap together and made this journey.” Calling the experience “super special”, Emraan added, “To be part of a film with such an incredible cast, musical genius, and creative brilliance has been super special.”

The actor then made his biggest statement about the sequel, writing in bold, “This is My Best Film Yet.” He ended his note by asking audiences to experience the film in theatres. “So before it's too late, go experience Awarapan 2 in theatres now. Feel the emotional roller coaster. Let the music take over. And celebrate the way it was meant to be celebrated, Big Screen, Big Sound Cinematic Experience," he concluded.

How much has Awarapan 2 earned at the box office?

Awarapan 2 was one of the most profitable films of 2026. Made on a budget of Rs 45 crore, the film earned Rs 177.13 crore in its India gross collections and Rs 148.59 crore in its net collections.

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