Badshah and Isha Rikhi end their marriage, 5 months after their wedding photos went viral

Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi have announced that they have mutually decided to end their marriage and move forward on separate paths. In a joint statement, they said the decision was made with mutual respect and requested privacy during this time. The news comes as a shocker to fans of the rapper, for it was only in March that their wedding photos went viral.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi end their marriage

The former couple issued individual statements on their respective Instagram Stories. Badshah's story read, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.”

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADSHAH, ISHA RIKHI)Badshah and Isha Rikhi's separation statements

What did Isha Rikhi recently post amid her divorce buzz with Badshah?

Badshah and Isha's divorce speculations have been going on for a while now. In July, Isha had shared a cryptic note on social media. She did not reveal what prompted her post but spoke about fear, silence and finding the courage to finally speak up. Her statement came days after fans started speculating about problems in her relationship.

In her note, Isha spoke about going through difficult situations that did not leave any visible scars. She also explained why she chose to remain silent for a long time.

"I have lived through battles that left no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do," she wrote.

Isha further clarified that her silence should not be interpreted as acceptance. She said that staying quiet had been a way of coping and that she was now choosing to confront her fears.

"Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay," the note read.

Why Badshah and Isha chose to end their marriage in such a short span has not been revealed to the media.

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Karan Aujla's wife Palak backs Isha Rikhi's 'battles and scars' post amid divorce buzz with Badshah