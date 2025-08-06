Coolie 2025: Trailer, cast, songs, release date, budget and booking for Rajinikanth’s film Rajinikanth returns in Coolie! From the star-studded cast to trailer, songs, release date and ticket booking, here’s all you need to know.

South superstar Rajinikanth is all set to bring his charm to the big screens with the action thriller film 'Coolie'. The Tamil-language film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The makers of the film released the official trailer of 'Coolie' on August 2, 2025, in a grand event in Chennai.

Thalaiva Rajinikanth's new avatar created a buzz on social media, making fans excited for the film. The movie is written by Chandhru Anbazhagan and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Read on to know about its cast, release date and other details.

Coolie movie 2025: Rajinikanth's comeback film, everyone's talking about

Besides Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan's special cameo, there's one more reason which made everyone talk about this film, and that is its release date. Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film will see a box office clash with Bollywood's action thriller film 'War 2'. The sequel to the 2019 film 'War', titled 'War 2', features prominent figures including Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It will be interesting to see which film will dominate at the box office.

Coolie release date: Here's when the film hits theatres

Talking about its release date, Rajinikanth's starrer Coolie is all set to hit the silver screens on Thursday, August 14, 2025, clashing with Ayan Mukerji's War 2. Both films might get some benefit from India's Independence Day, i.e., August 15, 2025, which falls on a Friday, giving a long weekend.

Coolie ticket booking

Notably, before its worldwide release, Coolie is set to have special premiere shows at select locations across North America. According to reports, the film has been performing well in advance booking sales for its USA premiere. Rajinikanth's action thriller achieved a significant total of USD 969,551 across 1,159 shows, selling over 37,000 tickets.

Coolie trailer: Watch the power-packed glimpse of Rajinikanth in action

The makers of the film dropped the most anticipated trailer of Coolie on August 2, 2025, in Chennai. The 3-minute and 2-second trailer garnered over 1 million views within 10 minutes. As of now, the official trailer video, which was uploaded on the YouTube channel of Sun TV, has crossed 19 crore views.

Watch the trailer below:

Coolie songs

For the unversed, the music of this Tamil-language film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also worked with Rajinikanth in the movie Jailer. The Coolie album includes 8 songs, i.e., Coolie Disco, Chikitu, Uyirnaadi Nanbane, I Am The Danger, Monica, Kokki, Powerhouse, and Mobsta. These soundtracks were released on August 2, 2025.

Coolie movie cast

The star cast of the movie 'Coolie' includes South superstar Rajinikanth as Deva, Pooja Hegde as Monica, Nagarjuna Akkineni as Simon, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Upendra as Kaleesha, and Baahubali fame actor Sathyaraj as Rajasekar in the key roles. However, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be seen as Dahaa in a cameo role. The other cast members include Reba Monica John, Kishore Kumar G, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, Kanna Ravi, and Rachita Ram.

Coolie budget and production insights

According to Pinkvilla, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film has been made with a massive budget of Rs 350 crore. However, the makers haven't revealed the official figures yet.

Coolie vs War 2: Is Bollywood ready for the 2025 Box Office clash?

Bollywood has witnessed several box office clashes in 2025 so far. From Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par releasing alongside Dhanush's Kuberaa on June 20, 2025, to Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dhadak 2 hitting theatres on August 1, 2025, the competition between these films has been intense. It remains to be seen how Coolie and War 2, featuring A-listers from both Bollywood and South cinema, perform at the box office.

